Gov. Scott proposes new gun, school safety measures in wake of high school shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Rick Scott is proposing a three-point plan to prevent gun violence that includes banning the sale of firearms to anyone younger than 21 in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scott’s plan also calls for a trained law enforcement officer in every school in Florida by the time the 2018-2019 school year begins. He is proposing one officer for every 1,000 students on campus. Stoneman Douglas had one armed resource officer, who never entered the school during the shooting.

Gov. Scott also said he wants to require all individuals purchasing firearms to be 21 or older, with exceptions for active and reserve military and their spouses, National Guard members and law enforcement.

Scott said he wants to make it “virtually impossible for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun,” and plans to work with the state legislature over the next two weeks on a number of reforms.

The governor called for a new program called the Violent Threat Restraining Order, which will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon. A family member, community welfare expert or law enforcement officer must file a sworn request, and present evidence to the court of a threat of violence involving firearms or other weapons. Gov. Scott says any fraudulent or false statements would face criminal penalties.

He also said he want to strengthen gun purchase and possession restrictions for mentally ill individuals under the Baker Act.

To read Rick Scott’s full plan for Florida, click here.

