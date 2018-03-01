Gov. Scott announces school safety plan in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Rick Scott is taking action after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by announcing a new safety plan.

The governor held a news conference in West Palm Beach, Thursday morning.

Scott said Florida schools need better security features and a heavier law enforcement presence to ensure that students and teachers are safe in their classrooms.

“We need to make significant investments in school safety, metal detectors, bulletproof glass, steel doors, upgraded locks,” Scott said. “We’ve got to work with our sheriff’s departments, work with our local police, work with the school districts to have their own police and say what is the best way to do this and make sure it happens.”

Scott says the plan will require a $500 million investment and could set an example for the rest of the country.

