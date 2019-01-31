Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign order to eliminate common core in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he will be signing an executive order that eliminates Common Core standards in Florida.

DeSantis made the announcement Thursday at a school in Cape Coral.

“I had a lot of parents that were frustrated because they didn’t understand some of the math and some of these things,” DeSantis said. “Let’s just try to get this right.”

The state adopted the Common Core standards in June of 2010. However, those standards were later altered and renamed.

Despite that, Florida still retains many of the same concepts of Common Core.

DeSantis said the executive order will require the Education commissioner to come up with improved standards.

