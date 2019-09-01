Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends tolls for several highways ahead of Hurricane Dorian

(WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls on several highways ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

In a press conference Sunday, DeSantis announced that tolls will be suspended on the Florida Turnpike, Alligator Alley, Sawgrass Expressway, the Beachline Expressway and State Road 528.

Tolls are also suspended for the East-West Beltway, State Roads 417 and 429.

Officials said they are monitoring traffic and will open up the shoulder lanes on expressways as needed. However, traffic is currently stable and all drivers must drive in the normal lanes at this time.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for parts of Florida as Dorian approaches.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory Sunday, Dorian is a Category 5 storm with 185 mile per hour winds.

