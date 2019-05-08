Gov. DeSantis signs bill to arm more teachers in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that will allow more teachers to voluntarily carry guns on school campuses across the state.

On Wednesday, DeSantis received and signed the bill, which was passed by Florida lawmakers on May 2.

The legislation would allow more teachers to carry guns on school campuses if local school boards agree.

School districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have all said they would not comply with the new legislation.

