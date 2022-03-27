(WSVN) - A currency course is on the horizon for future high school graduates in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill requiring Florida high school students to pass a financial literacy course before they graduate.

The course, which is worth half a credit, will teach students personal financial literacy and money management.

Florida is now the 11th state to require financial literacy for high school graduation.

