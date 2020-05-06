Gov. DeSantis says state will begin antibody and rapid COVID-19 testing

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced new COVID-19 testing measures for the state.

The governor spoke at a media conference held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning.

DeSantis said mobile testing labs will be used to provide rapid COVID-19 testing to South Floridians.

Patients will be able to find out if they have tested positive or negative for the virus within 45 minutes.

“These are going to be mobile labs with rapid testing capabilities,” he said. “You’ll be able to take a sample, as you saw done, bring it to the lab and then within 45 minutes — by just putting a cartridge in the machine — you’re going to get the diagnostic result. We’re going to be processing 500 tests a day.”

DeSantis also said the state will now be able to provide antibody testing.

“We now have the ability to test for antibodies — basically people that have had the disease, their body will generate antibodies to fight it, and we can then test to see whether you have the antibodies,” he said. “This is very important, particularly for our first responders and our healthcare workers, to know who has the antibodies.”

The governor said the FDA approved the tests that Florida acquired.

The blood tests will be able to determine if a patient has developed the antibodies within a 15-minute time frame.

“We have 200,000 and we have more on the way,” DeSantis said. “The first folks that are going to come through here are going to be the healthcare workers and first responders, just because they’re the most likely to have been exposed [to the virus].”

