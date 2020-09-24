Gov. DeSantis proposes college ‘bill of rights’ to party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he would seek a “bill of rights” for college students in the wake of crackdowns on parties and other social gatherings that some blame for a surge in COVID-19 cases at campuses across the country.

“I understand that universities are trying to do the right thing,” DeSantis said during a news briefing at the Capitol, “but I personally think its dramatically draconian that a student could get potentially expelled for going to a party. That’s what college kids do.”

The Republican governor also said he would move to block local governments from again closing restaurants, saying there’s little evidence such closures have slowed the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Florida reported 2,541 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to more than 693,000. The state also reported 177 more deaths, bringing the total among Florida residents to at least 13,795.

The governor’s plan to stop cities and counties from closing restaurants will have no immediate effect because most eateries have been allowed to reopen, albeit at reduced capacity, as part of the governor’s plan to revive the state’s economy.

The dual announcements came after a virtual roundtable he hosted from the Capitol, which included three experts who questioned some of the mandatory measures — including school closures and mask mandates — put in place to control the outbreak.

The experts — two from Stanford University and one from Harvard — acknowledged their views were outside the mainstream of thought within the public health community. And their views mostly aligned with that of the governor in opposing lockdowns and restrictions, particularly among young people.

Even before the roundtable was over, some Democrats assailed DeSantis for too quickly reopening the state.

“The governor’s roundtable today was little more than a collection of like-minded individuals echoing the governor’s push for herd immunity policies,” said state Sen. Lori Berman.

“Almost 14,000 deaths and almost 700,000 cases in Florida are testament to the failures of the governor in effectively combating this pandemic,” Berman said. “So, too, are the current outbreaks and hotspots in schools and on college campuses, thanks to his push to quickly reopen these facilities.”

As college campuses have reopened for in-person instruction, case numbers have spiked in recent weeks. But DeSantis and the experts he convened said they were not alarmed because many young people do not develop serious symptoms.

“I just think that we’ve got to be reasonable about this and really focus the efforts on where the most significant risk is,” the governor said.

Nevertheless, college administrators in Florida and elsewhere have warned students to heed pandemic precautions or suffer repercussions — not just to their health but to their academic careers.

“Students who endanger the community with actions such as hosting or attending a large party or gathering will be subject to suspension,” the president of Florida State University, John Thrasher, said last week.

Since March, DeSantis has openly questioned the need for statewide mask mandates. But he shut down bars and nightclubs early on, and severely limited how restaurants could operate. Many of the most drastic restrictions have since been lifted.

“We can’t have these businesses dying,” DeSantis said Thursday. “So they’re not going to be able to be closed by locals anymore. And they will be able to operate at the capacity that they’re comfortable with.”

