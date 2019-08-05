Gov. DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor mass shooting victims

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the mass shooting victims in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

DeSantis issued a memorandum Sunday saying, “In honor and remembrance of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on August 3, 2019, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida.”

DeSantis’ order for flags to be flown at half-staff comes at the same time as an order from President Donald Trump.

Twenty-nine people were killed and dozens more were injured in the two shootings that occurred less than 24 hours apart.

A suspect was arrested in the El Paso shooting, while the gunman was killed by police in the Dayton shooting.

These shootings also come less than a week after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, which left three people dead.

DeSantis has ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the expiration of the president’s directive at sunset on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.