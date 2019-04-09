Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of South Florida soldier killed in bomb attack

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that all flags be raised at half-staff to honor a South Florida soldier who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Syria earlier this year.

Army Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan R. Farmer of Boynton Beach was one of four Americans killed on Jan. 16 in a suicide bombing.

As a mark of respect, Gov. DeSantis has directed the U.S. Flag and the flag of the State of Florida be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, the City Hall in Boynton Beach and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise until sunset, Tuesday.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Farmer is due to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday.

Two of the other three American victims of the bombing were identified as Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, from upstate New York, and a civilian, Scott A. Wirtz, from St. Louis.

