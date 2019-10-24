Gov. DeSantis hopes Parkland parents are satisfied with Senate’s decision

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The morning after the Florida Senate voted to support Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of Scott Israel as Broward Sheriff, the governor spoke in Tallahassee.

DeSantis was holding a news conference for a separate topic on Thursday, when a reporter asked for his opinion on the Senate’s decision.

“I think the Parkland families really have been through a lot and I think it was a relief,” said DeSantis. “I think they were very satisfied with the vote. Obviously, I felt that it needed to be done and the majority of the Senate felt that it needed to be done.”

He mentioned now that the decision has been made they can continue to move on and continue to do “the people’s business.”

