Gov. DeSantis doesn’t want cruise ship with 4 deaths, 2 COVID-19 cases to dock in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want the people on a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn’t have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

DeSantis said it would be “a mistake” to bring the cruise ship passengers into South Florida for treatment because it already has a high number of new coronavirus infections and that number is growing. He said the area’s hospital beds need to be saved for residents and not “foreign nationals.”

“We would like to have medical personnel dispatched to the ship,” he said. He wants the cruise line to arrange that.

The Zandaam, which had more than 1,000 passengers, is coming from South America, where it has not been allowed to dock. It was allowed through the Panama Canal on Sunday night and is about three days from Florida. A sister ship, the Rotterdam, took on passengers who didn’t appear to be infected, and also is on its way to Florida.

The administrator of the Panama Canal said the new coronavirus was the cause of death for at least two of the four people who died on the Zaandam. Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez also said the pilots who led the ships through the locks would be placed in a 14-day quarantine — and that other ships should not expect similar help.

“This is an exceptional situation. It is not a practice that we are going to adopt,” he said.

In addition to the four dead, more than 130 Zandaam passengers and crew have symptoms, officials said. Four doctors and four nurses were on board to treat 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members, said Holland America, which is owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp.,

The Zandaam left Argentina on March 7. Many of its passengers are Americans and Canadians.

Broward County officials are debating whether to let the ship dock at its Port Everglades.

In a statement sent Sunday afternoon, Port Everglades officials said Holland American must submit a plan before arrival that addresses a long list of requirements for entry into the port.

In a telephone town hall Sunday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, whose district includes parts of Broward County, said the ship should not be allowed to dock and have passengers disembark with no more than instructions to self-quarantine.

“It’s not safe for them; it’s not safe for our communities,” he said.

The number of confirmed cases in Florida jumped by 912 cases on Sunday after passing the 4,000 case mark on Saturday, the largest single-day jump. Nearly half of these people are in the hotspot of Miami-Dade and Broward, the state’s most populous counties.

Teachers and students across Florida, which has some of the largest school districts in the country, were set to begin virtual schooling on Monday after spring break ended in many areas of the state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death. The vast majority of people recover, but a surge of cases needing hospital support could overwhelm the health care system’s capacity.

