Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday afternoon declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties ahead of Tropical Depression Nine.

Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane near the coast of Florida.

The executive order declaring a state of emergency allows state and local agencies to begin preparations ahead of a possible storm.

DeSantis urged Floridians to begin preparing and to ensure their emergency supply kits are stocked.

State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday imposed port condition “Whiskey” for Port of Key West indicating gale force winds could occur within 72 hours.

Attorney General Ashley Moody activated a hotline for people to report price gouging. The hotline number is 1-866-966-7226.

