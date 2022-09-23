Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday afternoon declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties ahead of Tropical Depression Nine.
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane near the coast of Florida.
The executive order declaring a state of emergency allows state and local agencies to begin preparations ahead of a possible storm.
DeSantis urged Floridians to begin preparing and to ensure their emergency supply kits are stocked.
State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:
Brevard
Broward
Charlotte
Collier
DeSoto
Glades
Hardee
Hendry
Highlands
Hillsborough
Indian River
Lee
Manatee
Martin
Miami-Dade
Monroe
Okeechobee
Osceola
Palm Beach
Pasco
Pinellas
Polk
Sarasota
St. Lucie
The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday imposed port condition “Whiskey” for Port of Key West indicating gale force winds could occur within 72 hours.
Attorney General Ashley Moody activated a hotline for people to report price gouging. The hotline number is 1-866-966-7226.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.