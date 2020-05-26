Gov. DeSantis announces appointment of 2 Florida Supreme Court judges

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of two South Floridians to the state’s Supreme Court.

DeSantis made the announcement on Tuesday morning during a media conference held at the Miami-Dade Public Library along Flagler Street in Miami.

Judge Renatha Francis and South Florida attorney John Couriel have been appointed to fill Justice Robert Luck and Justice Barbara Lagoa’s seats on the Florida Supreme Court.

Lagoa and Luck were previously promoted to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta by President Trump in 2019.

“They were very good picks and I think the best evidence of that is that they now sit on a superior court, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals,” the governor said. “We appreciated their service, it was effective but brief, but because it was so effective they were promoted by the president and now left two more vacancies for the Florida Supreme Court.”

DeSantis said the process of appointing the seats began in December but was delayed for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been in office about 16 months, and since taking office I’ve had the privilege to make five appointments to the Florida Supreme Court,” DeSantis said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.