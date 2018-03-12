Google Maps adds Disney theme parks to Street View

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Ever wish you could take a virtual stroll through the happiest place on Earth? Now you can!

Google Street View now allows users to explore 11 Disney parks in both Florida and California. Virtual visitors can now roam the paths of the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, along with both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks.

The tech company used a 360-degree camera mounted on a backpack to capture the layout of the various parks.

While it’s not the same as visiting Disney, visitors can use the new Street View option to help plan their trips or navigate the theme parks.

Google’s Street View of Disney is so far limited to its U.S. parks, and Disney has not confirmed if other properties abroad will eventually be included on Google.

