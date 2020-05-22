Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Two flies over South Florida hospitals to honor healthcare workers

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A popularly-known blimp is currently flying over several South Florida hospitals to give praise to healthcare workers.

The Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Two kicked off the tour by flying over Cleveland Clinic in Weston at around 12 p.m. Friday.

The blimp will complete a three-hour journey while flying over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and Broward Health Medical and Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale before landing in Pompano Beach.

The 246-foot long blimp is typically featured at high-profile sporting events.

