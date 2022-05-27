MIAMI (WSVN) - Goodwill is producing U.S. flags in time for the patriotic season, but that is not the only thing they are being praised for.

“We manufacture the military, the Department of Defense Military uniforms,” said Vice President of Marketing and Development Lourdes De La Mata. “We do over 500,000 garments a year and we have a workforce of about 1,200 people that work here in Goodwill, right in Allapatah, manufacturing the uniforms.”

The employees at Goodwill consist of people with disabilities and other barriers so they can live the American dream.

“Goodwill’s mission is to train and employ people with disabilities,” said De La Mata, “so what we do is, we get people with disabilities and other barriers to work and we teach them work skills.”

Workers at the organization are proud to make the symbols that represent the country’s freedom.

“And it’s very impactful, you know, it’s what people want to see when they come to Goodwill,” said Hugo Matiz, the director of manufacturing. “Although, it’s not by any chance the most important thing we do at Goodwill, but it is the one that we are most proud of. At the end of the day, we are making one of the most important symbols of our country.”

Goodwill is selling American flags to celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, along with Independence Day and Labor Day coming up in the following months.

A Goodwill employee expressed her excitement for consumers buying the flags she helped create.

“Because on Memorial Day and Fourth of July, my flag will fly,” said a Goodwill employee.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.