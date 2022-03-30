DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida program helped some Miami-Dade students with tips to shop sustainably.

Students at Miami Norland Senior High School who are part of the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program were given the opportunity to learn how to shop sustainably while still looking fashionable on a budget, Wednesday.

Deco Drive stylist and founder of Style out of the City, Elysze Held, gave students personal styling and thrifting tips while shopping at Goodwill.

The girls also learned about female empowerment, women in business and being financially savvy.

The Women of Tomorrow program mentors about 3,000 students at over 115 schools annually.

The program also provides scholarships to upcoming high school graduates.

