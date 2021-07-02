MIAMI (WSVN) - When you think of Goodwill, you may not think of a full-scale manufacturing operation.

At Goodwill South Florida’s Ryder apparel manufacturing division, you’ll find people producing interment flags and military uniforms.

“We are one of the few that make the actual flags,” said Lourdes De La Mata-Little with Goodwill South Florida. “There are different nonprofits around the country that make different things, but we are one of the ones that make the flag.”

The vast majority of the employees at the site are some of the community’s most vulnerable. The organization gives them an opportunity to live out that American dream.

“Goodwill is really one of the organizations that specialize in helping people with disabilities gain work skills,” said De La Mata-Little.

More than 85,000 interment flags come out of the Goodwill site each year.

The flags are the ones draped over caskets for fallen service members.

“Goodwill is really here to give people a certain sense of independence, and on this holiday it’s very important because that is exactly what we’re celebrating,” said De La Mata-Little. “The beauty of it is they come to Goodwill to seek their independence, and then they’re working on the very symbol of independence, which is the U.S. flag.”

Goodwill South Florida is always hiring and company officials said on any given day, there are around 100 positions available.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.