Goodwill employees of Miami show their patriotism year-round

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of hard working employees at Goodwill are showing their patriotism with their stitching.

The men and women who work at the Goodwill Flag Center at Northwest 21st Street and 22nd Avenue carefully craft American flags and Military uniforms year-round.

“It’s an incredible source of pride,” said Goodwill CEO David Landsberg.

One employee, Jose Nunez, has been working at the center for nearly five years.

“You have to look at the stars, the corners. You have to socialize with your boss. You have to fix the problems,” said Nunez. “When there’s a problem you have to help her fix the problem. Even though it’s not your job, you have to do it. It’s part of working here.”

The non-profit organization empowers the men and women who wear their uniform.

“Our mission is to hire people with disabilities and also hire people with other barriers to work,” said Landsberg. “It’s a significant problem in our community because 82% of people with a disability are not working.”

Over 300 internment flags are made daily at the center for the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

“The internment flag is arguably the most important flag in the U.S.,” said Landsberg. “It’s the flag that’s used at military funerals for our veterans, and we make it here, at Goodwill, with pride.”

Using embroidery machines nearly 100 years old, workers have to pay extremely close attention to detail.

Approximately 1,100 employees with disabilities makes Goodwill the largest workforce of it’s kind in Florida.

“Obviously, they are a sign of our independence,” said Landsberg. “It’s a very nice parallel for the folks who are making them because they are achieving their own personal independence by being employed, having somewhere to go and being able to participate in the greatest symbol of independence.”

The sewing and cutting doesn’t stop with the commemorative flags. Goodwill South Florida is one of the largest producers of uniforms for our armed forces.

“We supply the majority of uniforms that go to boot camps up and down the eastern seaboard. Then, we’re supplying a good percentage of the apparel that is getting deployed overseas, so men and women on our frontlines are wearing uniforms made by people with disabilities at Goodwill South Florida,” said Landsberg.

As South Florida residents celebrate the Fourth of July, they’re urged to take a moment to appreciate the people who help America’s heroes.

“Happy Independence Day,” said Nunez.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.