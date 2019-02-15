Goodwill donations have lasting impact on South Florida community

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians have donated their gently used items to Goodwill before or shopped in one of their stores, but they may not realize the impact these acts have on the South Florida community.

More than 6,000 military uniforms and 500 American flags are made daily at Goodwill Industries of South Florida.

“We can’t tell you how important that is. That donated piece of clothing turns into something that can help us generate cash flow in the stores to fund the mission of this nonprofit,” said President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Florida David Landsberg.

One of the major goals of Goodwill is to train and employ people with disabilities or other barriers who face challenges of finding or keeping a steady job.

“It’s a good fit for people with disabilities because, quite frankly, we’ve been doing this for 60 years, so we have an entire staff of human services people that are geared to help people with disabilities and other barriers,” said Landsberg.

Terry Newmones has been an employee of Goodwill for 19 years and even holds a role in the Goodwill band.

Newmones has been blind for the majority of his life.

“We make military uniforms, and the right front pocket of the pants has a care label inside of the pocket, and I’m one of the ones that sews the label onto those military pants,” said Newmones. “Our military protects this country, gives us our freedoms, and to show my appreciation, I love coming to work for Goodwill because it beats staying home. Plus it gives me more money in my pocket to travel.”

Employees take pride in their work, which includes making American flags for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to send to families of veterans.

“We have become the largest combat apparel supplier to the U.S. Army and the entire United States, right out of this building in Allapattah,” said Landsberg.

This South Florida manufacturer has over 1,000 employees and are constantly accepting new hires.

