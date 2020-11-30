Goodman Jewish Family Services volunteers hand out gift bags to Holocaust survivors ahead of Hanukkah

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Davie are helping out Holocaust survivors just in time for Hanukkah.

Staff members from Goodman Jewish Family Services handed out gift bags for Holocaust survivors on Sunday afternoon.

Face masks were worn and social distancing was practiced as volunteers prepped the bags.

“The survivors that we have in our program are isolated and feeling depressed and anxious, as the world is, and to have them know that somebody cares about them and will give them a present will be extremely meaningful to each and every one of them,” said President and CEO of Goodman Jewish Family Services Randy Kominsky.

The non-profit organization handed out bags filled with Hanukkah candles, cookies, masks, hand sanitizer and a first aid kit.

