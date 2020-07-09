Good Samaritans rescue driver trapped after cement truck overturns in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of good Samaritans rescued the driver of a cement truck who became trapped after the vehicle overturned in Pinecrest.

Pinecrest Police officers responded to the scene along U.S. 1 and 128th Street at approximately 12:10 p.m., Thursday.

William Pozo described what he saw when the cement truck overturned onto its side.

“Once it was up in the air, it went down pretty hard,” he said. “It slowly started to tilt, and the rear axles came off the ground, and that’s when it slammed onto the street.”

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the overturned truck could be seen near a Shell Gas Station.

Pozo said the first thing he thought about following the crash was the condition of the driver.

“Well, for a second, I kind of paused just in shock of the truck flipping over, and then, I said, ‘Man, there’s gotta be somebody in there,'” Pozo said.

He then ran from the Shell gas station towards the truck while another good Samaritan ran from a nearby Burger King.

“His legs seemed like they weren’t really working, and he wasn’t answering, so me and another bystander got him out of the truck and tried to take him away from all the diesel that was everywhere,” Pozo said.

The good Samaritan’s pulled the driver out through the shattered front windshield. Pozo said he noticed a bruise on the driver’s back and blood on his ear.

The two men got the driver under some shade, and within minutes, rescue crews arrived on the scene.

“When I put him in the shade and the cops were there, I looked at him and said in Spanish, ‘Everything good, chief?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, everything’s good. Thank you so much for what you did,'” Pozo said.

The driver behind the wheel of the cement truck was checked out by fire rescue crews at the scene, but his exact injuries remain unclear.

Crews spent a few hours uprighting the truck, towing it from the area and cleaning up the resulting mess on the roadway.

Pozo added that he does not want to give himself too much credit for what he and the other man did to help the driver.

“I think I just did what anybody would do, just helping someone else out,” he said.

