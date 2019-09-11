Good Samaritans replace West Miami-Dade woman’s AC unit at no cost

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A West Miami-Dade community came together to help out a woman who was sleeping outside of her home because she had no air conditioning.

Gary, who works with The A & Bee Team, is used to tackling tough jobs and is not afraid to go in and get a bee hive. However, a routine call on Tuesday took an interesting turn.

“She was sleeping in a hammock outside,” Gary said. “I was like, ‘Wow! No!'”

Maggie, the homeowner, had been sleeping outside with her dogs for over a month because her air conditioning had stopped working and could not afford to fix it.

“Yeah, I was sleeping right here,” Maggie said. “If you go outside and it’s 90 degrees, and it felt like air conditioning.”

She had been getting by without air conditioning, but everything changed when bees took over her back yard.

“She was actually sleeping right there,” Gary said while pointing behind the camera.

Once Gary, who Maggie had called to solve the problem, got rid of the bees, he began making calls to get her air conditioning fixed.

Gary then enlisted Rodger Rodgers, another local business owner, to donate his time and a temporary air conditioning unit while they worked to get her another one and work on badly-needed roof repairs.

“We got to do the best we can to help each other,” Rodgers said. “A lot of times it’s just me, me, me. It doesn’t work that way.”

Rogers jumped at the chance to lend a hand, and he went in and tried to fix her old system while they wait for the new donated unit to arrive.

“Oh, my God, it’s amazing,” Maggie said while trying out her new unit. “I mean, honestly, it’s like Christmas for me.”

Maggie will now be sleeping better inside thanks to the work of a few good Samaritans that came together.

“Wow, God bless you,” Maggie said.

Gary said another local business will start repairing the roof in the next few days.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.