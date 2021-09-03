MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was rescued from a rolled over vehicle on Interstate 95.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 just after 135th Street at around 7:30 a.m., Friday.

Good Samaritans rushed to help the driver by using hammers and other tools to get him out.

The man could be seen climbing out of the rolled over white SUV’s broken front windshield.

The victim appeared to be OK as he walked away from the crashed vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene but it remains unclear if the man was transported.

