Good Samaritans honored in Pembroke Pines for saving 3-year-old from drowning

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two good Samaritans were honored in Pembroke Pines for springing into action after a 3-year-old boy was found face down and unresponsive in a pool.

The child’s saviors were honored at Pembroke Pines City Hall, Wednesday night.

The boy’s cousins pulled him out of the pool at the Harbor Cove apartment complex in Pembroke Pines on May 25.

Two bystanders then rushed into action and performed CPR on the 3-year-old.

Diana Delgado, one of the heroes, said she’s training to be a nurse.

“Once I heard that he wasn’t breathing, I just ran over, and I literally heard the teachers telling me everything what to do in my head,” Delgado said. “‘Tilt his head,’ all the CPR stuff. I heard them talking to me the whole time.”

Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene and transported the child to the hospital.

“She didn’t know my son, and she got in and she helped him like he was her own,” said the victim’s mother, “and she told me she would do it again, and I know she would.”

The child has since made a full recovery.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.