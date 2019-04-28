Good Samaritans help catch hit-and-run driver in NW Miami-Dade scooter crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans stepped up to help catch the driver of an SUV who, witnesses said, struck a man riding a scooter in Northwest Miami-Dade and fled.

The crash took place along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 122nd Street, Sunday.

Eric Thompson said he was out riding his brand-new scooter when he saw a red Ford Explorer cross over the median. The driver then took out a pole moments before hitting him.

“He went over the grass median, hit that pole and hit me right here head on,” he said.

Thompson said he had just purchased the scooter the day before and was on his way to the grocery store at the time.

The victim said the driver ran over his bike, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

“He missed me with the truck. He just hit my leg,” he said.

Thompson said the driver checked to see if he was OK before trying to run off.

“He slowed down to see if I was all right and kept going,” he said.

Witnesses said the driver sped away with two flat tires.

Good Samaritans immediately called 911 as they chased after the SUV.

Miami-Dade Police officers eventually caught up with the driver after he parked outside of a house at Northwest 21st Place, near 126th Street.

“I was glad they got him. I mean, he sped off,” said Thompson.

While his scooter suffered substantial damage, Thompson said he’s grateful for the help he received and that the driver is off the streets.

“They caught him. He won’t hurt nobody else,” he said.

Officials have not released the driver’s identity. It remains unclear whether or not he will be facing charges.

