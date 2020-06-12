Good Samaritans bring 2 boaters back to shore in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans stepped in to rescue a pair of boaters after their vessel began taking on water off North Bay Village.

The incident happened near the marina behind Shuckers Restaurant on the 79th Street Causeway, Friday.

Officials said the boaters forgot to put the plug in.

Marine patrol helped bring back one boater who did not fit on the Samaritan’s boat to shore.

There was no pollution caused from the sinking vessel.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.