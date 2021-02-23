Good Samaritan returns lost wallet to Florida woman’s home

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman said she was reunited with her lost wallet after a good Samaritan found it at Walmart and returned it to her home.

Debra Glover-Crosby was shopping at the northern Jacksonville store on Saturday when she noticed she had lost her wallet and had to pay with cash, First Coast News reported. As she was returning home, her doorbell security system notified her someone was at her door.

She opened the application on her phone to find a video of a man saying he had found her wallet and would place it by the Amazon packages outside her Yulee home, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the store.

“Hey Ms. Crosby, I found your wallet at Walmart in River City…I’m going to put it by the Amazon boxes,” the man said in the security video.

The wallet was returned with all of its contents, Glover-Crosby said. The good Samaritan didn’t identify himself.

“I probably would have taken it to customer service,” Glover-Crosby told First Coast News. “But he brought it all the way personally to my house. Concealed it… Gave me a message of where he found it. And I thought that was a lot of above and beyond.”