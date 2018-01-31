Good Samaritan rescues partially blind dog, returns to owner

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines resident was relieved when a good Samaritan rescued and returned her partially blind dog after he fell into a canal, Monday.

Tania Huma is holding onto her dog Prince’s leash tighter than she ever has in his 12 years of life.

“He loves us, he protects us, he comforts us, and I’m just so glad he’s home, he’s back with us, because I would have been devastated,” she said.

Huma said she can’t help but think of what could have happened when she heard about the day Prince had.

“My dad called me, so he explained to me that someone had rescued him, and I was like ‘What?'”

Huma said a landscaping crew working at the family’s home had left the backyard gate open. That’s when Prince took off.

The partially blind German Shepherd made it to busy Pines Boulevard near Hiatus Road, where he was spotted by resident Sarah Bajger, who would save him.

“Running back and forth in traffic, people stopping and people beeping,” said Bajger. “There were other people who got out of the car, but the dog would not stop for anybody.”

The dog ran off into a canal the first time Bajger tried to help him, but she didn’t give up and went him after him.

Bajger got him out of the canal, but it wasn’t easy.

“It took me a long time, but it had a happy ending,” she said.

Bajger then called police, who were able to track down Prince’s owners through a microchip he has had since he was a puppy.

Huma said she thanked Sarah for coming to Prince’s rescue.

“She went out of her way, and we’re really grateful for her kindness and her love of animals,” said Huma.

Huma hopes her story will inspire other dog owners to get their dogs microchipped.

