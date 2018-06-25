Good Samaritan rescues 6 people from boat burning in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of good Samaritans came to the rescue of a group people stranded in a boat burning of the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, six people were on board the 45-foot charter boat when it caught fire early Monday morning. The crew of another nearby vessel saw the blaze and rushed to help the boaters to safety.

The fire began in the engine area of the boat before quickly spreading to the rest of it.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and tried to save the boat, but it was too late and the vessel has now sunk to the ocean floor.

“So our boat was sitting there fishing at the whistle buoy for some fresh live bait, and they looked over, and they saw the boat fully engulfed in flames,” said Charter Company owner David Ide. “They quickly reeled everything up and ran over there to make sure no one’s life was in jeopardy, and when they got over there, the entire cabin was fully engulfed in flames, and everybody was on the bow, so what they did was went bow to bow, and got all the passengers of the bow of the boat to make sure everybody was safe, and no one would get injured.”

Crews are now working with a commercial salvage company to figure out their next move.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.