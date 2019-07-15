Good Samaritan rescues 4 after catamaran capsizes off Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a group of people after their catamaran capsized off the Florida Keys.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an adult and three children were on board the 20-foot vessel near Marathon when it overturned, Saturday.

A Coast Guard crew was en route to render aid, but a nearby stranger heard the urgent broadcast and stepped in to help the victims.

Fortunately, the four people were wearing life jackets. They were transferred to Coast Guard Station Key West.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.