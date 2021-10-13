ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rescued Wednesday after their vessel caught fire in Islamorada.

A good Samaritan spotted the vessel engulfed in flames with two people onboard and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders at 2:18 p.m.

The Coast Guard and a salvage company extinguished the fire and towed the vessel back to land. Monroe County Sheriff and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers also responded to the incident.

“With the good Samaritan rescuing the two people,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Venero. “Our biggest concern was keeping the vessel from drifting toward other boats in the area and the mangroves.”

The rescued duo only suffered minor injuries and refused medical care.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

