FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is being hailed a hero for helping a woman after she was attacked in Fort Lauderdale.

The woman was out for an early morning exercise when, police said, she was attacked.

The situation could have ended a lot worse, if it wasn’t for a good Samaritan who stepped in to help.

Edwin Zamora was recognized and presented with a Medal of Valor award on Thursday morning.

“The board hereby designates Thursday, November 4th, 2021 as Edwin Zamora Day in Broward County and thanks Edwin Zamora for his courage and selflessness,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 9, a woman was out exercising near Las Olas when a man who was seen on surveillance video not far behind threw her to the ground and attempted to kidnap her.

Zamora was in his truck nearby, ready to start his day of construction work when he heard her cries for help.

He grabbed a steel pipe and ran to the woman’s rescue.

“I just tried to help a person who was getting attacked, I just stepped in to help her,” said Zamora.

His efforts scared the attacker away, Zamora told 7News just days after the incident.

“I said, ‘Stop. Stop what you’re doing,’ and he just looked at me and released her,” he said. “Then he just stood up and then he started running away.”

Zamora immediately called 911 and sat with the woman until rescue crews arrived at the scene.

He said he has children himself, including a daughter, and was just doing what he hopes anyone else would do in the situation.

Zamora said the woman he helped still stops by his job site to say hello.

