MIAMI (WSVN) - A good Samaritan put the brakes on a driver — twice — after he allegedly fled the scene of two crashes in Miami.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Rosette Morisseau said a man driving a large SUV struck her minivan near Northeast 12th Avenue and 62nd Street.

“He was hitting me, and then he ran away,” she said.

Morisseau said the driver of the SUV told her he was inebriated.

“I told him to ‘stop, stop, stop, stop,’ and he told me, ‘I can’t stop, because I don’t have nothing. I’m drunk,'” she said.

Morisseau said she chased the suspect until he crashed into two more vehicles near Northeast 61st Street and Fourth Court.

“I kept following him. He passed by the red light, and then he had another accident here,” she said. “When he came here, he ran away again.”

That’s when good Samaritan Isaiah Jean entered the picture.

“I said, ‘Please help me,'” said Morisseau.

“She was saying, ‘Help, help!'” said Jean.

Jean said he ran after the driver, who fled the scene on foot.

“I caught him, and I told him, ‘Don’t run.’ I already heard what happened,'” said Jean.

The good Samaritan brought the driver back to the scene of the second crash., but the story did not end there.

“I brought him right here; he tried to escape again. Then I caught him again,” said Jean. “He tried to escape twice, and I caught him twice. I feel good. It’s early morning on Saturday, and I feel good.”

Jean waited for police to respond to the scene.

As for Morisseau, she had a message for Jean.

“Thank you, God, he find [the driver], because you’re not supposed to drive like that,” she said.

As of Saturday night, all City of Miami of Police confirmed is that the hit-and-run driver was arrested. The crashes remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.