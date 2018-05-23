Good Samaritan in police-involved crash says he was beaten by police

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police-involved crash in Little Havana ended with a good Samaritan battered due to mistaken identity.

Miami Police received calls about a car driving erratically early Wednesday morning. The Nissan ended up crashing into a Miami Police cruiser, along Southwest Second Street and 17th Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m.

Both the driver and the police officer were injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the officer remains in the hospital, and officials said he has a dislocated hip and a broken arm.

The suspect is also still in the hospital and is being charged with traffic-related offenses and possible additional charges.

A good Samaritan who tried to help after the crash was badly beaten and showed 7News his head injuries. “I was helping the guy, the injured guy,” said Juan Lopez-Martinez through a translator.

Officials said they initially tried to pull over the reckless driver but ended their pursuit after he fled and turned off his headlights.

The driver ended up crashing into a Miami Police cruiser who was not involved in the attempted traffic stop.

Lopez-Martinez saw the crash and wanted to help but said when backup arrived on the scene, they mistook his identity.

“When police arrived, and they pointed their guns at me,” he said, “they told me to face down on the ground. I was facing down. The police officer came over and hit me in the head with his gun.”

He was later free to go after his rescue turned into injury.

The suspect will likely be taken to jail once discharged from the hospital.

Police said they want to locate the good Samaritan but said they had no record of the incident. They’ve asked 7News crews to help with finding Lopez-Martinez.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.