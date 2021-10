KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol Agents now possess 3.5 pounds of cocaine thanks to a good Samaritan.

A beachgoer discovered two packages of cocaine that had washed-up along the shoreline in the Florida Keys.

Agents tweeted on Tuesday that if the cocaine had made to the street, it would be worth more than $50,000.

