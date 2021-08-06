MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan has donated the amount of money stolen from a Miami Beach couple, who are expecting their first child.

Jacques Adam, with Cease Fire, met Eli Sarceno for the first time on Friday, days after the soon-to-be father was robbed at gunpoint after the couple walked home from an ATM. Adam said he was moved by Sarceno’s story.

“Well, here’s $600,” Adam said. “I saw it, and we’re here to help out people. I saw on the news that a couple, they got robbed.”

The robbery happened Tuesday night as Sarceno and his wife, who is 6 months pregnant with their son, were doing laundry outside of their apartment complex in the area of 10th Street and Euclid Avenue.

“Maybe he’s going to shoot my wife because he has the gun like this,” Sarceno said. “I prayed that my baby is OK, you know? That’s why we called 911.”

Miami Beach Police detectives said it is possible the couple were followed from a Bank of America on Washington Avenue, where they withdrew $600 meant for rent. They met Adam at that same bank.

“They were taking out money to pay their rent,” Adam said. “It’s an unfortunate situation that happened. I wanted to help out because I’ve been a victim of gun violence myself and my family.”

“I’m shaking because this is my first baby,” Sarceno said. “I’m confused because we don’t eat.”

Soon after, Adam and Sarceno shook hands after the exchange.

“The money, it doesn’t pay the life,” Sarceno said.

“Your life is more important than money,” Adam said. “He really went through it. It was pretty shocking for him, and it’s gonna take some time to get over it, but I think he’ll be fine.”

Police said they are continuing to investigate the armed robbery but do not have any leads.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

