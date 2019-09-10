Good Samaritan caught on camera returning wallet found in Tampa driveway

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa homeowner is praising a complete stranger who returned a wallet that was left out in the driveway.

Matthew Easterly said he received an alert on his Ring doorbell and saw a man on his front doorstep.

The man said he had found a wallet on the driveway near a car, and he wanted to return it to its owner.

Easterly voiced his gratitude to the man and explained that he had some tenants at the home, and the wallet likely belonged to them, but they were probably sleeping.

“If you don’t mind just leave it right down there at the bottom of the doorstep, and I will call them and ask them to answer the door, OK?” Easterly said.

Easterly then asked the man for his name, to which he identified himself as Moses.

“Thank you, Moses. Not many people out there are like you, buddy,” Easterly says.

“If anyone knows this guy,” Easterly wrote on the Neighbors app. “Let him know we think He is a Saint!”

