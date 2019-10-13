Good Samaritan assists USCG in helping boaters near Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) – A good Samaritan stepped in and helped USCG crews when some boaters faced difficulties with their vessel near Fort Pierce.

Coast Guard crews responded to a call about an 80-foot vessel experiencing water intrusion about four miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet on Sunday morning.

Once crews safely embarked the two people aboard, the good Samaritan arrived and worked to take water out of the vessel and patch it up.

No injuries were reported.

The vessel was escorted to the North Fort Pierce terminal without incident.

