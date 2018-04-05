Golfers prepare for Special Olympics event

MIAMI (WSVN) - 500 special education students took to the tees on Thursday to prepare for an upcoming Special Olympics golf event in Miami.

The event, which takes place from May 1-3, will be at the Melreese Golf Club. For the participants, this is more than just another game of golf.

“My dream is to become Tiger Woods getting a hole in one,” said Alex, special olympian.

First Tee Miami and their volunteer coaches also helped the kids sharpen their skills.

“I love my coaches very, very much so I enjoy it,” said Elizabeth Vincent.

“What we try to do is create a safe environment for them to experience something that they may not otherwise be able to experience,” said John Moscoso, program director of First Tee Miami. “That’s really what it means. To give them a chance just like you and I would want to have a chance at it.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.