MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is asking for answers after the love of her life died in a tragic accident involving a golf cart.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of 29th Street and North Bay Road around 1:15 a.m., Saturday.

The victim, 40-year-old Jorgen Slots, had been riding in a golf cart with two friends in the exclusive North Bay Road section of Miami Beach when he fell off the cart and suffered a head injury after hitting the ground, according to Miami Beach Police.

Slots’ girlfriend, Morgan Geller, said her significant other went to the Bay Club Friday night and then a friend’s house before he and his friends got on the golf cart.

Slots was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit where he later died.

“Every day felt like Christmas in my house,” said Geller. “Nothing could prepare you for something like this.”

Geller said she is heartbroken.

“I feel like my dreams just died with him,” said Geller. “I feel like I am missing my other half. I feel like he was taken.”

The couple had lived together for two years and planned on moving into a house with their dog Arthur.

Geller said that she last heard from him after he texted her that he would be home soon.

“‘I’ll be home soon,’ and that was the last I heard from him,” said Geller.

She feels her significant other was the victim of a DUI death and wants her story heard.

“It was likely that he broke his neck,” said Geller. “What bothers me is that the driver left the scene of the accident. If there was alcohol involved, I think it requires further investigation,” said Geller.

She is now trying to live without her Jorgen.

“Even though he’s not here, his presence, his love for me is still here,” said Geller.

Miami Beach PD’s Accident Investigation Unit is actively reviewing the incident which includes interviewing anyone on board the golf cart.

