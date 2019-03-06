Golden Knights train for landing at Homestead-Miami Speedway

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, is training for their upcoming landing at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The upcoming jump is a part of the group’s annual training.

Cars are really more of our thing, so we'll leave the jumping out of planes to the @ArmyGK! pic.twitter.com/JwaZyID89p — Homestead-Miami (@HomesteadMiami) March 6, 2019

Preparations for the landing come after three members of the team were rushed to the hospital on Feb. 12. after they were injured conducting a HALO jump.

One of the three injured remains in critical condition.

The Golden Knights team is based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

