Golden Knights host training exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parachute teams from around the world put on a show in the sky at the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The U.S. Army’s parachute demonstration team, the Golden Knights, hosted a joint training exercise with other branches of the military, Tuesday.

The British Army’s Red Devils, the U.S. Navy’s Leap Frogs and the U.S. Army’s Black Daggers all jumped into the action.

“So what we do is we come together. They learn from us, we learn from them. We interact pretty routinely on the demonstration cycle, so air shows and games,” said U.S. Army Battalion Commander Ned Marsh with the Golden Knights. “We see other teams fairly routinely, and it’s important for us to establish joint and combined interoperability and make sure we can work together.”

The Golden Knights conduct winter training sessions at the Homestead Air Reserve Base from mid January until mid March.

The jump is part of their annual training.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.