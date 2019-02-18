‘Golden Girls’ themed cruise ship slated to set sail from Miami in 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) - Prepare to grab your friends as a new “Golden Girls” cruise is on track to set sail from Miami next year.

The cruise, organized by Flip Phone Events, will take place aboard the Celebrity Infinity ship on Feb. 24, 2020 through Feb. 29, 2020.

Travelers will embark on a five-night journey, stopping in Key West and Cozumel.

According to the company’s website, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a “Golden Girls” trivia, the Key West “Golden Girls” bar crawl and a “Golden Girls” costume contest.

There will also be a caftan sail away party with cheesecake!

