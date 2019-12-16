Gold coins dropped into Salvation Army kettle in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — A mystery donor has resumed making a golden contribution to the Salvation Army in South Florida.

Just in time for Christmas, two gold coins were anonymously donated to the Salvation Army, the organization said.

The coins were dropped off inside a red kettle at a Walmart Neighborhood Market at 119 S. Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point. This is the same location the coins were dropped off at in 2018.

The two coins were wrapped in a dollar bill and are valued at $3,000.

“The Salvation Army of Broward County team was delighted to discover this early holiday gift and we are grateful to our anonymous angel donor who is keeping this tradition alive and our community close to his or her heart,” said Alyse Gossman, director of development for the Salvation Army of Broward County.

This is the sixth year in a row gold coins were donated to the nonprofit.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.