Gloria Estefan honored by Miami-Dade Public Schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools presented Gloria Estefan with a high honor, Wednesday.

Estefan was recognized for establishing the “Gloria Estefan Foundation,” which promotes health, education and cultural development in the community.

The multiple Grammy-winning singer took time to thank teachers for their hard work, including her mother, who was a teacher in Cuba.

“Anyone that’s a teacher here or out there, at each and everyone of our schools, I thank you, on behalf of my mother and from the bottom of my heart, for doing what you do every single day,” said Estefan.

Estefan was recently recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors for her musical contributions and was celebrated as the most successful cross-over performer in Latin music history.

