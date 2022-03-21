MIAMI (WSVN) - A global non-profit offered housing help to South Florida residents.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation and its healthy housing foundation hosted a groundbreaking Monday, in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood for Biscayne House.

The 12-story high-rise will feature 75 affordably-priced units, on-site parking and serve low-income families.

“Welcome to Miami,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava. “We hope that you’ll find more projects, more property here to bring your tremendous model to our community. Well, it is amazing and wonderful to be here, and imagine the 75 units and the people who will get to live in them.”

Biscayne House is expected to be completed in 2024.

