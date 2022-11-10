DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is ready to roll out help to those impacted by Hurricane Nicole.

The Global Empowerment Mission on Thursday stepped in to provide aid to communities hit hard by the Category 1 system that has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Workers packed up essentials at the organization’s warehouse in Doral.

“Right now, we’re packing our family necessity kits, so that’s the first thing we bring in directly after a storm or other natural disaster,” said Emily Fullmer, the organization’s acting chief operating officer and chief of staff. “These boxes can sustain a family for the next few days directly after losing their home or having to evacuate.”

Crews with Global Empowerment Mission are driving from Fort Pierce to St. Augustine to assess the damage before deploying their teams and trucks full of items.

