DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are not only taking to the streets to show their support for the people of Ukraine, but they’re lending a helping hand.

The Doral-based non-profit organization Global Empowerment Mission is preparing packages filled with food, personal hygiene products and much more.

GEM is packing the supplies to send to the country as soon as possible.

“They’re tailored to the demographics, the geography of the area, per need. In this case, we have blankets that are lightweight but are very warm, we have wipes, we have PPE, we have COVID kits, we have everything in here, we have toothbrushes,” said one GEM member.

GEM founder Michael Capponi said the first shipping container filled with relief supplies will be out at sea by Friday.

They are also sending over supplies for refugees in neighboring countries.

To make a donation to GEM, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.